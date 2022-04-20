Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 20 (ANI): Amid rumblings in the party over a string of electoral losses including in the Ballygunge assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats, West Bengal BJP vice-president Saumitra Khan has said the intervention of the party's senior leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda was needed to check the downward slide.

He has said that if timely steps were not taken, it will lead to a "huge loss" and the party's position in the state "can be even worse than in Kerala".

"We need directions as we have become directionless. There are things only Delhi can do. If we get timely help from Delhi, TMC will not be able to do anything. If we find a solution, TMC will not be able to demoralise us," he said.

Khan, MP, said if people with no experience in state politics are given positions, they will not be able to do justice.

He said Suvendu Adhikari is "the only good leader" the state unit has at present.

Referring to questions concerning state general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty, Khan said "he (Chakraborty) has not done politics in Bengal".

Answering queries, he said there was need to strengthen the BJP organisation in the state.

Asked about the remarks of state party chief Sukanta Majumdar about the need to express views only in the party fora, Khan said he has been doing so.

BJP general secretary Anupam Hazra has also echoed the views of Khan and said some old party workers with organisational abilities were expressing their grievances.

"There is a need for introspection. Covering the deficiencies will not help. It will not be good for the party. There is a need to speak frankly before senior leaders so that they can give their advice," he said.

Sources said Nadda has sought a report from the Bengal unit over losses in the bypolls. (ANI)

