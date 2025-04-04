Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to quash the summons issued against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Savarkar defamation case.

Rahul Gandhi has been accused of making derogatory remarks against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Earlier in January this year, a special MP MLA Court in Pune granted bail to Rahul Gandhi in the same case.

The complaint was filed against Rahul Gandhi by the great-nephew of VD Savarkar after the Congress leader made an alleged objectionable statement against Savarkar in London in March 2023.

According to the complaint, Rahul Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging accusations against Savarkar to tarnish his reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family.

Following the statements made by Rahul Gandhi, in April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Savarkar's brothers, filed a complaint with a Pune magistrate regarding alleged defamatory comments made by Rahul Gandhi.

In April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi went to England last month & in one of the gatherings commented that Veer Savarkar wrote in his book that he, along with his 5-6 friends, was beating a Muslim person & Veer Savarkar enjoyed it. That remark is an insult because that incident is imaginary. We've been hearing a lot from Rahul Gandhi & some of his followers about so-called petitions & pensions. Those were actually sustenance allowance & clemency petitions. We've reached the court." (ANI)

