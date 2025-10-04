New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Officials of the State Bank of India (SBI) today handed over a cheque of Rs 1,55,00,000 to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar was also present on the occasion.

This amount was collected as one day salary donated by SBI staff members to support flood relief efforts in the State.

The cheque was presented by Chief General Manager, SBI, Krishan Sharma along with General Manager (Haryana), Neeraj Bharti and Deputy General Manager Kajal Bhowmik, a release said.

The Chief Minister appreciated SBI, the nation's largest bank, for its generous contribution and continued support to the people of Haryana.

Meanwhile, Saini today urged traders across the state to ensure that the full benefits of the Central Government's reduced GST rates are passed on to consumers.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, GST reforms have provided significant benefits to the people of India.

The Chief Minister called upon traders to actively participate in promoting the GST Bachat Utsav, which aims to make goods and services more affordable. He highlighted that this initiative will not only boost trade but also enable consumers to purchase essential items at lower prices. Affordable prices, growing trade, and a strong economy are the core spirit of the GST Bachat Utsav, which will take Haryana to new heights of progress, he said.

Saini described the reforms as a historic step toward a self-reliant India and a stronger economy, emphasizing the crucial role of the business community in delivering these benefits to the public. He expressed confidence that Haryana's traders would lead by example in implementing the Prime Minister's vision.

The Chief Minister said that the GST reforms would directly benefit consumers, especially during the festive season, by lowering prices on many everyday goods and generating additional savings for the middle class. These savings, he said, would not only provide relief to consumers but also create new opportunities for businesses. (ANI)

