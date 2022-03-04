Mau (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) SBSP candidate from Mau Assembly seat Abbas Ansari has been booked for violating the model code of conduct after a video of him purportedly threatening government officials during an election meeting went viral on social media, according to police.

In the video, Abbas Ansari, the son of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, is heard saying, "Those who are using the stick today... I have come here after saying to Akhilesh bhaiya, who is going to become the chief minister, that no transfers will be done for six months... whatever they have done, they will have to give its account here itself."

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP).

A case has been registered against SBSP candidate Abbas Ansari under relevant provisions of law for violating the model code of conduct in Mau Kotwali. The returning officer of Sadar Assembly constituency has been informed for further action, Mau Superintendent of Police Sushil Ghule said on Friday.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh BJP hit out at the SP, equating the opposition party with hooliganism.

"The 'sahabzade' of the mafia has told 'babua' (Akhilesh Yadav) that no officer should be transferred before six months. Transfer will be done only after the account has been settled," the BJP tweeted in Hindi.

"What account is he dreaming of settling? It appears that he is not able to understand which way the wind is blowing #SP_means_hooliganism," it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also tweeted the video and alleged that Abbas Ansari is openly threatening the administration and police officials.

Mau goes to the polls in the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7. Mukhtar Ansari had been representing the seat since 1996 but he is currently in jail as he is facing trial in a number of cases.

