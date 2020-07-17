New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned to July 24 hearing on a batch of public interest litigations (PILs) over the "miseries and difficulties" being faced by migrants labourers across the country following the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

A bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan said that the PILs will be heard on next Friday after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time in the matter.

During the hearing, senior advocate Indira Jaising submitted before the apex court that the central government has highlighted a lot of schemes in their affidavit but did not highlight who all benefitted from them.

Jaising sought permission to file notes on the arguments on behalf of the migrant workers' association in the case, which was allowed by the top court.

Several PILs were filed in the apex court, which had also taken suo moto cognisance of the issue while relying on news reports that have shown "unfortunate and miserable conditions of migrant labourers walking on foot and cycles from long distances".

The top court had issued several directions to the Centre and state governments on the matter. (ANI)

