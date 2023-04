New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on April 28 a fresh plea against the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste-based survey in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submission of an advocate seeking an urgent hearing of the matter.

The lawyer told the bench that the caste survey began on April 15 and is scheduled to end on May 15.

The bench said it would post the matter for hearing on April 28.

The apex court on January 20 had refused to entertain a batch of pleas challenging the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste survey in the state.

It had said there is no merit in the petitions and dismissed them with liberty to the petitioners to approach the high court concerned.

