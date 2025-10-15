New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed the firecracker ban conditions in the Delhi-National Capital Region ahead of Diwali and allowed the bursting and sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 21.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra also allowed the bursting of green firecrackers, limiting the timings to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm.

The apex court said that there has to be a "balanced approach" between celebrating festivities and protecting the environment.

"We have to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment," said the bench.

Since the firecrackers are smuggled in Delhi-NCR, which causes more damage than the green firecrackers, the sale and bursting of green firecrackers is allowed.

In a temporary measure, it also ordered that the Police authority constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold.

The top court ordered that there shall be no firecrackers allowed in the Delhi-NCR region from outside.

It said that if fake firecrackers are found, the licence will be suspended. The use of firecrackers, not approved by NEERI as approved green crackers, shall not be permitted, it said.

The apex court directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and state boards to monitor air and water quality during the period and submit a report from October 14 to 21 on the impact of fireworks on Delhi's air.

It also took note of the Delhi government's October 14, 2024, order that had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers, which was later extended to the entire NCR. The bench said it was necessary to re-examine that approach in light of public sentiment and enforcement realities.

The apex court order came in a case relating to air pollution in the national capital region. (ANI)

