Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) The Central Empowered Committee set up by the Supreme Court would visit Goa between January 20 to 24 in connection with applications against three projects in the coastal state, a senior official said on Thursday.

NGO Goa Foundation had filed applications before the CEC against three projects -- doubling of railway line, four- laning of the National Highway and laying of power transmission line -- citing potential ecological damage.

The committee, including chairman P V Jayakrisha, will visit sites of three projects including proposed alignment of Goa Tamnar Transmission Line (power) in Kali Tiger Reserve and Forest areas falling in Karnataka.

Several local groups are also opposing these projects claiming that they would harm the environment.

