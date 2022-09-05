New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and Madhya Pradesh government to apprise it of the mitigation and rehabilitation measures undertaken for people affected by the Pench river diversion project, particularly those belonging to scheduled tribes.

The project envisaged construction of an earthen dam on river Pench, a tributary of river Kanha, in Godavari basin's Machagora village in Chourai Tehsil of Chhindwara District.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Govt Decides to Rename Rajpath and Central Vista in Delhi as ‘Kartavyapath’, Say Sources.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati and Madhya Pradesh standing counsel Saurabh Mishra to apprise the court about the steps taken.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by activists including Aradhana Bhargav, Medha Patekar and others in 2013, challenging the validity of the environment clearance given for the project dated April 21, 1986.

Also Read | Hijab Ban: Can Students Wear Whatever They Want in Educational Institutes? Asks Supreme Court.

They have sought a declaration that the commencement of the project without prior environmental clearance under the EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) notification, 2006, was totally illegal.

The activists have also sought a direction to restore the ecology and for awarding proper damage compensation to all affected people.

The project was intended to provide annual irrigation in 96,519 hectares which would facilitate an increase in the level of ground water.

It was estimated around 5607.28 hectares of private and 895.40 hectares of government land will be submerged in the 31 villages that would be affected by the project.

Bhati informed the court the project is running and providing water for irrigation in lakhs of hectares of land and that the construction was completed after all required approvals.

The bench said it wanted to know about the mitigation and rehabilitation measures taken for the affected population, mostly constituting scheduled tribes in these 31 villages.

Mishra said the petitioners have also approached the National Green Tribunal. The standing counsel for Madhya Pradesh said the court may direct them to only approach the green tribunal instead of the apex court.

The bench said it will pass orders in the matter after looking at the response of the Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)