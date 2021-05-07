New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to keep supplying 700 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients on a daily basis till further orders.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submission of the Delhi government on deficient supply of LMO to the national capital and warned that it will pass orders against officials concerned if 700 MT of LMO is not supplied daily.

Earlier, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings against the Central government officials initiated by the Delhi High Court over the issue.

