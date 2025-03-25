New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take steps for regulating the movement of heavy vehicles in the national capital.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh passed the direction while disposing of an appeal against a 2006 Delhi High Court order imposing a 24-hour ban on plying of trucks inside the Outer Ring Road for loading and unloading of goods.

"The SLP (Special Leave Petition) is disposed of. However, this does not mean that the NCT of Delhi will not take necessary measures for regulating the movement of heavy vehicles in the city. In this regard, if no regulatory measures have been taken so far, the state government will take appropriate decisions…," the bench said.

It noted that the top court had stayed the operation of the high court order imposing the ban on the entry of trucks in 2006 itself on a plea of The Delhi Goods Transporters' Association.

The association contended before the apex court that trade activities in the city had come to a standstill due to the ban.

The top court noted that it was the interlocutory order of the high court that was challenged by the association and the main petition was disposed of by Delhi High Court in 2009.

"There is no point in keeping this plea pending when the main petition has been disposed of by the high court," the top court told the counsel appearing for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

In March and April of 2006, the high court had said trucks would not be permitted within the periphery of the national capital's Outer Ring Road and into Sadar Bazar and Qutub Road.

It had restrained trucks from entry into the wholesale markets of Delhi and banned loading and unloading in the areas, which are adjacent to these congested localities.

The high court had said that in case of violations, the MCD would seal the premises.

The top court in May 2006 stayed the operation on orders of the high court and asked the environment pollution control authority to examine the grievances of transporters and suggest guidelines.

