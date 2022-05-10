New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana Tuesday approved the proposal for the appointment of nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court as Permanent Judges.

The Collegium in a meeting held today took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website.

The nine Additional Judges of the Madras High Court whose names have been approved are -- Justices Govindarajulu Chandrasekharan, Veerasamy Sivagnanam, Ganesan Ilangovan, Ananthi Subramanian, Kannammal Shanmuga Sundaram, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, Murali Shankar Kuppuraju, Manjula Ramaraju Nalliah, and Thamilselvi T Valayapalayam.

Besides this, the Collegium has also approved the proposal for the appointment of four Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent judges.

The names which have been approved are -- Justices Murali Purushothaman, Ziyad Rahman A A, Karunakaran Babu, and Dr. Justice Kauser Edappagath.

The Collegium has also resolved to recommend that Justice A A Nakkiran be appointed as Additional Judge of the Madras High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from December 3, 2022.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.PTI PKS

