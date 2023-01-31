New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended to the Centre the names of Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar for elevation as apex court judges.

All the six members of the Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, were unanimous in recommending the name of Justice Bindal, said the resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

However, Justice K M Joseph had reservation in recommending the name of Justice Kumar, the resolution said.

"The resolution of the Collegium in regard to the appointment of Mr Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, is unanimous. However, in regard to the appointment of Mr Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat, Justice K M Joseph has expressed his reservations on the ground that his name can be considered at a later stage," the resolution said.

