New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Thursday recommended the transfer of seven High Court judges to different High Courts in the country.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recommended the transfer of seven judges and uploaded the resolution on the website of the top court.

Also Read | Rajasthan Has Emerged As Model State for Public Welfare Schemes, Says CM Ashok Gehlot.

The judges who are recommended for transfer include -- Justice VM Velumani, a judge in the Madras High Court to the Calcutta High Court.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and S Abdul Nazeer, recommended the transfer of Justice Battu Devanand from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to the Madras High Court.

Also Read | SBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 65 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Justice D Ramesh has been transferred from Andhra Pradesh High Court to Allahabad High Court, while Justice Lalitha Kanneganti recommended being sent from Telangana High Court to Karnataka High Court.

Justice D Nagarjun was recommended to be transferred from Telangana High Court to Madras High Court. The Collegium recommended the transfer of Justice T Raja from the Madras High Court to the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice A Abhishek Reddy has been transferred from Telangana High Court to Patna High Court.

Lawyers at Telangana High Court had protested the proposed transfer of Justice Reddy and later a delegation of bar leaders met the CJI in the Supreme Court.

The list of High Court judges, who have been recommended for transfer, however, does not include Justice Nikhil S Kariel of the Gujarat High Court.

Lawyers from Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association also met CJI and they were assured that Collegium would examine the objections raised by the Bar against the proposed transfer of Justice Kariel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)