New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Supreme Court collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on Wednesday recommended the elevation of Orissa High Court judge Justice Jaswant Singh as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

At a meeting, the collegium, also comprising justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, reconsidered its earlier decision dated September 28, 2022.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on 25 January 2023, on reconsideration and in supersession of its earlier recommendation dated 28 September 2022, has recommended elevation of Shri Justice Jaswant Singh, Judge, Orissa High Court, as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court," a resolution adopted at the meeting stated.

On September 28, 2022, the collegium had recommended the elevation of Justice Singh, who is originally from the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as the chief justice of the Orissa High Court.

Born on February 23, 1961 in Rohtak, Justice Singh enrolled himself as an advocate in 1986 and started practising law at the district courts of Sirsa.

Since March 1991 till his elevation as a judge, he held the posts of assistant advocate general, deputy advocate general, senior deputy advocate general and additional advocate general in the Haryana advocate general's office.

Justice Singh was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on December 5, 2007.

Thereafter, he was transferred to the Orissa High Court where he took oath as a judge on October 8, 2021.

