New Delhi, November 9: The Supreme Court on Thursday granted five weeks of protection to Congress leader Randeep Surjewala over a non-bailable warrant issued against him in a case dating back to 2000.

The allegations against Randeep Surjewala is that in the year 2000, he with other party leaders staged a violent protest in the divisional commissioner's court and office compound in Varanasi. Supreme Court Issues Directions to High Courts To Register Suo Motu Case for Speedy Disposal of Criminal Cases Against MPs and MLAs.

The Supreme Court ordered that a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) issued against Surjewala shall not be executed for five weeks. Supreme Court grants four weeks to Surjewala to move the application before the Varanasi court and seek cancellation of the NBW. A court in Varanasi issued NBW on November 7, 2023, ordering him to be produced before the court on November 21.

