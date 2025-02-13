New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to veteran Telugu actor and former MP Manchu Mohan Babu in the case for assaulting a TV journalist.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection from arrest to Babu. He had approached the apex court challenging the December 23 order of the Telangana High Court denying him anticipatory bail.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhuli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah questioned Babu's counsel of threatening the journalist. The counsel, however, denied it and said the journalist would be compensated and the actor would also cooperate with the police in the investigation.

The allegation against Babu was that he took a wireless mic from a journalist and threw it on him causing grievous injuries.

Earlier, it was told to the apex court that Babu has an estranged son with whom there was a dispute and the son barged into his home along with a media crew of 20-30 people.

The actor's counsel had explained that in the heat of the moment, Babu threw the mic on the journalist and he is willing to issue a public apology and even compensate if required.

Counsel appearing for the journalist had contended that the journalist had to spend five days in the hospital had to go through a reconstruction surgery of the jaw and was fed food with a pipe. (ANI)

