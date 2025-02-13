Mumbai, February 13: The Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) is expected to release the semester exam results for various diploma courses exams held in December 2024 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the HSBTE Diploma 2025 examinations can visit the official website at hsbte.org.in to check and download their results. Students can access their HSBTE results by using their roll numbers.

It must be noted that the Haryana State Board of Technical Education conducted the semester exam for the Diploma courses from December 20, 2024 to January 17, in various branches. Students who participated in the HSBTE Diploma exams are now eagerly waiting for their exam results. The HSBTE is likely to release the diploma exam results for all semesters together. CBSE Board Exams 2025 FAQs: Pre-Board Impact, Exam Rules and Passing Criteria, All Frequently Asked Questions Answered Here.

Steps To Check HSBTE Diploma Result 2025:

Visit the official website of HSBTE at hsbte.org.in

Select "Examination" on the homepage and then click on the "Result tab

Now click on the exam result link

Enter using your details

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the results thoroughly

Download the PDF for future reference

Students who aren't happy with their HSBTE results can ask for a reassessment. In the reassessment, the examiner will look over the answer sheet and provide new marks if necessary. As per HSBTE guidelines, students need to score at least 33 per cent in theory exams and 40 per cent in practical exams of each subject to pass the exam. RSMSSB Rajasthan CET Graduation Level Result 2025 Declared at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Download Scorecard.

The total score to pass the HSBTE Diploma exam is 40 per cent.

