New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted regular bail to Uttar Pradesh (UP) MLA Abbas Ansari in a case registered against him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Court granted Ansari interim bail in March last year. Subsequently, in September, it had relaxed certain conditions imposed on Ansaris' liberty, which included that the MLA can now reside at a different address from his home address in Lucknow, subject to him submitting the details of his new address to the UP police and the trial court.

The Court had earlier also clarified that it had not restricted Ansari from speaking in public. In fact, Ansari, as a public figure, can always speak on social and economic issues, as politicians usually do, the Court noted.

The Court had explained that the said condition was limited to the extent that Ansari would not speak in public about any of the ongoing cases in which he's involved, as they are sub judice (pending to be decided by the Court).

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has today made Ansari's interim bail, absolute.

Ansari was booked under the UP Gangsters Act in August 2024 over charges of assault and extortion.

Later in December 2024, the Allahabad High Court had rejected Ansari's bail plea. (ANI)

