New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a plea filed by Azam Khan challenging his recent disqualification from the UP Assembly.

A Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said, "Issue notice, returnable on 9 November 2022."

The court said that Garima Prashand, senior counsel appearing for the respondent, shall take instructions, in the meantime.

"Liberty to serve the Standing Counsel for the Election Commission of India, inaddition," the court said.

Azam Khan was represented by Senior Advocate P Chidambaram with lawyers Nizam Pasha and Javedur Rahman.

The court was hearing a plea by SP leader Azam Khan challenging his recent disqualification from the UP Assembly.

Azam Khan was earlier disqualified from membership of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, a day after he was sentenced to 3 years in prison along with a fine of Rs.2,000 in a hate speech case of 2019.

