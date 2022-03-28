New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday sought the AAP government's response to a plea challenging a Delhi High Court order granting bail to a man accused of kidnapping and murdering a city jeweller's 13-year-old son in 2014.

A bench of justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant issued notice to the Delhi government and the accused on the appeal filed by the parents of the deceased child.

Also Read | Direct Flight Between Indore and Jammu Flagged-off Indore is Connected with 22 Cities … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

The appeal filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey has challenged the March 2 order of the high court granting regular bail to accused Pratap Singh Sisodia.

"It is submitted that the impugned order is unsustainable in law and on its own facts and therefore the petitioners are approaching this Hon'ble court as the State has failed to prefer any appeal against the impugned order.

Also Read | Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Lured Into Nude Video Call, Duped of Rs 55000 on Pretext of Uploading Clip on Social Media.

"The high court granted bail to respondent No. 2 (accused) Pratap Singh Sisodia thereby ignoring the material aspect of the case such as allegations, the severity of punishment if the allegations are proved beyond reasonable doubt and would result in a conviction and without any cogent reasons," the plea said. The parents have contended that the high court failed to appreciate the gravity and nature of the offence.

"As per the CCTV footage, the accused along with co-accused was captured in the CCTV footage on their scooty. The dead body of the kidnapped child was discovered on November 19, 2014 and as per the Post Mortem report, the child was strangulated," the plea said. The high court has granted bail without at all considering in its order the heinous nature of the crime and the overwhelming evidence against the accused in the charge sheet, it claimed.

The court did not consider "the interference of respondent No. 2 (accused) with respect to the victim and the witnesses, the likelihood of the respondent No. 2 (accused) fleeing from justice and repeating the offence and the possibility of his tampering with the witnesses and obstructing the course of justice", the plea said. The victim, Utkarsh Verma, was kidnapped in the afternoon when he was dropped by his school cab near his residence on November 18, 2014 and his body was found inside a drain the next morning.

According to police, Sisodia wanted to be an actor and had even gone to Mumbai last year where he did an acting course. He was good at changing voices, a trick he used while making calls to the child's parents.

During interrogation, Pratap revealed that he had opened a call centre in partnership and needed Rs 20 lakh to buy the share from his partner so that he can become the sole owner.

So he hatched a conspiracy to kidnap the boy with his friend Siddharth, who also wanted to make quick money for establishing his own business of car accessories.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)