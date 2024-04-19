New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a medical examination of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and has sought termination of her 28-week pregnancy.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala directed the medical examination of the victim at Sion Hospital, Maharashtra to be conducted on Saturday.

The bench asked the medical board to submit the report to it and posted the matter for hearing on April 22.

The apex court ordered that the medical examination has to indicate the bench of the possible mental and physical impacts on the minor in the event of allowing such a termination.

The bench assembled at around 4:30 pm after the regular court hours to hear the petition urgently.

Victim's mother has approached the top court challenging the Bombay High Court order of April 4, 2024, which declined to grant the relief of termination.

The apex court noted that the medical report relied upon by the High Court failed to evaluate the physical and mental status of the minor victim, specifically in light of the context of the alleged sexual assault.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, the upper limit for termination of pregnancy is 24 weeks for married women as well as for those in special categories, including rape survivors, and other vulnerable women, such as the differently-abled and minors. (ANI)

