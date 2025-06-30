New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest to MLA M Jagan Moorthy, who apprehended arrest in an alleged case of kidnapping of a boy.

Moorthy, also known as "Poovai" Jagan Moorthy, is the president of Puratchi Bharatham party, an ally of the main opposition party, the AIADMK. Moorthy is an MLA representing K V Kuppam assembly constituency.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and N Kotiswar Singh issued notice to Tamil Nadu Police on an appeal filed by the MLA.

"If the petitioner is arrested in connection with FIR registered at PS - Thiruvalangadu, he shall be released on personal bond of Rs 25, 000 subject to the undertaking that he shall cooperate in the investigation and will not threaten the witnesses or tamper the evidence," the bench said.

The top court was hearing an appeal filed by Moorthy, challenging the Madras High Court's June 27 order, which dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail.

He claimed being framed in the case on the basis of a confession statement of a co-accused, without any direct or corroborative evidence linking him to the alleged offence.

Moorthy argued the case was politically motivated and intended to tarnish his image.

The high court dismissed his plea, noting that there was "prima material" to proceed against him.

The abducted boy's elder brother married out of his caste with a woman belonging to Theni district and the marriage was reportedly against the wishes of her family.

The prosecution alleged that the elder son of the complainant (mother) had fallen in love with a woman from Theni district pursuant to their acquaintance through social media and married on April 15.

The FIR said the bride's father conspired with the MLA and Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) H M Jayaram to find out the whereabouts of the couple.

A gang then kidnapped the complainant's younger son from her house during the wee hours on June 7.

However, when the police intensified the search following her complaint, he was dropped near the Perambakkam bus stand within a few hours of his abduction in the official car of the ADGP to escape the police search, the prosecution alleged.

