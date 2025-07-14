New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday quashed two FIRs, including one involving sexual assault charges, observing the amicable settlement between the warring parties.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sanjay Kumar quashed the FIRs filed by the parties alleging unlawful assembly, assault and rape against each other.

"The parties have also amicably resolved their differences and arrived at a mutual understanding...continuation of the trial would not serve any meaningful purpose," the bench observed.

The court highlighted being "confronted with an unusual situation" in which the FIR invoked charges, including Section 376 (rape) IPC, was filed immediately following an earlier FIR lodged by the opposing side.

The sequence of events, the court said, lent "a certain context to the allegations", suggesting that the second FIR alleging sexual assault "may have been a reactionary step".

The complainant in the second FIR was observed to have unequivocally expressed her desire not to pursue the case.

She was stated to be married, settled in her personal life and continuing with the criminal proceedings would only disturb her peace and stability.

"It would only prolong distress for all concerned, especially the complainant, and burden the courts without the likelihood of a productive outcome," the bench said.

The verdict came on the appeals against a March 2025 order of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court which dismissed the pleas seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in these matters.

While the first FIR was lodged in Jalgaon district in November 2023 alleging unlawful assembly and assault, the second FIR was filed the following day contained allegations including of sexual assault and criminal intimidation.

In March 2024, the complainant in the second FIR was stated to have filed an affidavit before the high court expressing her desire not to pursue the prosecution.

The bench observed the complainant in the second FIR affirmed amicable settlement and receiving Rs 5 lakh towards marriage-related expenses.

The high court rejected the pleas and held the rape charge was serious and non-compoundable nature.

The apex court noted the offence under Section 376 of IPC was undoubtedly grave and heinous in nature and said, "Ordinarily, quashing of proceedings involving such offences on the ground of settlement between the parties is discouraged and should not be permitted lightly."

The bench, however, held the power of the court under Section 482 CrPC to "secure the ends of justice" was not "constrained by a rigid formula" and must be exercised with reference to the facts of each case.

