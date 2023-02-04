New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea to declare Ayodhya Buddha Vihar as an archaeological site of national importance.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that the issue raised by the petition has already been dealt with in the Ayodhya land matter.

The court asked the petitioner either to withdraw it or they will dismiss it.

The petitioner sought to withdraw the plea. The petitioner had claimed that there were structures and artefacts relating to Buddhism at the site before the mosque was built.

He also cited the Allahabad High Court judgement in 2010 that there was evidence of stupas and pillars with Buddhist architectural features at the spot as per various historical facts.

The petitioner sought to declare the land in Ayodhya where Ram Mandir is being built, as Ayodhya Buddha Vihar an archaeological site of national importance. (ANI)

