New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday was told by the Telangana government that it is in the process of coming out with a holistic development plan with respect to the Kancha Gachibowli forest area, where large-scale felling of trees had taken place.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice Vinod Chandran that in compliance with earlier directives of the apex court, all tree-cutting actions have been halted.

"The court shouldn't have any concern about that. Now we want to come up with a much larger plan where our forests, lakes... It will take some time," said Singhvi

CJI Gavai asked Singhvi to come up with a good proposal.

"If you come with a good proposal, we will withdraw all (suo motu proceedings against the State) and give you a real compliment... We want the environment to be protected," said CJI.

In its order, the apex court recorded the state's submission and said, "We appreciate it.... Time and again, the court has observed that the court is not against development, but development has to be sustainable development. While carrying development activities the interest of environment and wildlife has to be taken care of by ensuring mitigating and compensatory measures."

Singhvi sought a six-week time to place the proposal before it, which the bench granted

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case initiated in the wake of the large-scale felling of trees by the state in the forest area of Kancha Gachibowli

Earlier, while hearing the case of deforestation in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area in Telangana, the bench had said that while sustainable development is important, it does not mean that forests can be destroyed overnight with bulldozers.

It had warned the Telangana government of stern action if no decision is taken on the restoration of the Kancha Gachibowli forest in the state.

It had told the state authorities to either restore the lost forest cover or face consequences.

The apex court had directed the Wildlife warden of Telangana to examine and take immediate steps to protect the wildlife affected on account of deforestation in 100 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. It had made it clear that not even a single tree should be fell in the area.

It had also warned Telangana authorities about sending its officers responsible for deforestation to a "temporary prison" in the "very same spot" if the state justifies the felling of trees.

While taking suo moto cognisance of the felling of trees in the forest area in Kancha Gachibowli, the bench had stayed the felling of trees at the site and warned the Chief Secretary of the consequences if its order is not complied with.

It had been ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except for the protection of trees already existing. The land is located in the IT hub of Hyderabad and has become contentious, with people expressing concerns over the loss of green cover and space for wildlife there.

The University of Hyderabad students were protesting against the auction of the land and wanted the land to be transferred to the university. (ANI)

