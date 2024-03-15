India News | SC Seeks CBI Response on Furlough Plea by 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to file a reply on a plea for grant of furlough to former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Agency News ANI| Mar 15, 2024 04:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | SC Seeks CBI Response on Furlough Plea by 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to file a reply on a plea for grant of furlough to former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol listed the matter after two weeks. During the hearing, the court sought to know whether the furlough application was to attend a marriage, to which Khokhar's counsel responded that it was for social ties.

Also Read | Gurgaon Shocker: Man Allegedly Bludgeons Wife to Death With Stone in Palam Vihar After Fight at Home, Absconds; Police Launch Probe.

Khokkar, in the application filed through advocate Rakesh Dahiya, sought two weeks of furlough.

The application said that Khokkar had been granted furlough/parole/interim bail many times, and he never jumped the bail.

Also Read | Supreme Court To Examine Election Commission Policy on Grant of Free Symbols on First Come, First Served Basis.

Khokkar preferred the application praying for a furlough of two weeks or urging the court to direct the DG Prisons Delhi to entertain his application.

The Delhi High Court in 2018 upheld the conviction of Balwan Khokhar and other accused persons in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The HC has upheld the trial court order awarding a life sentence to Khokhar.

Sajjan Kumar, the main accused in a case relating to the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018 and was awarded life imprisonment. In 2018, the Delhi High Court overturned the trial court judgement acquitting Kumar in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News ANI| Mar 15, 2024 04:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | SC Seeks CBI Response on Furlough Plea by 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday asked the CBI to file a reply on a plea for grant of furlough to former Congress Councillor Balwan Khokhar, who was convicted in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Sanjay Karol listed the matter after two weeks. During the hearing, the court sought to know whether the furlough application was to attend a marriage, to which Khokhar's counsel responded that it was for social ties.

Also Read | Gurgaon Shocker: Man Allegedly Bludgeons Wife to Death With Stone in Palam Vihar After Fight at Home, Absconds; Police Launch Probe.

Khokkar, in the application filed through advocate Rakesh Dahiya, sought two weeks of furlough.

The application said that Khokkar had been granted furlough/parole/interim bail many times, and he never jumped the bail.

Also Read | Supreme Court To Examine Election Commission Policy on Grant of Free Symbols on First Come, First Served Basis.

Khokkar preferred the application praying for a furlough of two weeks or urging the court to direct the DG Prisons Delhi to entertain his application.

The Delhi High Court in 2018 upheld the conviction of Balwan Khokhar and other accused persons in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The HC has upheld the trial court order awarding a life sentence to Khokhar.

Sajjan Kumar, the main accused in a case relating to the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2018 and was awarded life imprisonment. In 2018, the Delhi High Court overturned the trial court judgement acquitting Kumar in the matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
100K+ searches
Bramayugam
50K+ searches
Murder Mubarak
50K+ searches
Yodha
50K+ searches
Amitabh Bachchan
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicron₹47,863-4.42%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot