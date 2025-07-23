New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and all states on a plea seeking protection of workers in the unorganised sector from life-threatening effects of heatwaves.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi took note of the plea filed by one Adil Sharfuddin and issued notices to the Union Ministry of Rural Development, all state governments and the National Disaster Management Authority.

The PIL also sought framing and implementation of binding National Heat Protection Regulations, mandating employers to provide heat-related protection like adjusted work hours, hydration, rest shelters, and medical kits during heatwaves.

Highlighting the alarming rise in heatwave-related fatalities, the plea said in 2024 alone, 733 persons died.

The petition sought formulation and implementation of National Heat Protection Regulations, compelling employers to provide essential safeguards such as adjusted working hours, hydration facilities, rest shelters and first-aid kits during heatwaves.

It sought formation of a high-level monitoring committee under the court's supervision for inter-agency and inter-state coordination, monitoring of violations, and tracking heatwave-related deaths.

The plea further sought compensation mechanisms for injuries and deaths resulting from heat stress.

