New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday granted three weeks to all 25 high court registries to file their replies to the plea seeking setting up of online RTI (Right to Information) portals.

The direction comes on the heels of the Supreme Court operationalising on November 24 the portal for filing RTI applications to help people access information about the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was informed by NGO Pravasi Legal Cell that only nine out of the 25 high courts have filed their reply to the plea seeking setting up of the online RTI portal.

The NGO, in its plea, said the lack of online facilities is causing hardships to people as they have to physically come to the high courts for filing applications seeking information under the RTI Act.

"The High Courts which have not filed their response on the proposed setting up of the online RTI portals shall do so positively within a period of 3 weeks,” the bench said.

It has now posted the plea for hearing after the winter vacation in January next year.

