Shimla, December 5: Several surveys suggested that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will return as the ruling party in Himachal Pradesh. The ruling BJP is hoping to retain power in a hilly state, while the opposition Congress is urging voters to go by the four-decade-old tradition of voting out incumbents in the state which went to polls in November 2022. A major upset for Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party - expected to pose a serious challenge to the ruling BJP in the two states - as it flopped in early trends.

According to the exit polls results of Aaj Tak and India Today-Axis My India, Congress may win a majority in the Himachal Assembly Elections 2022 with 30 to 40 seats. A close second is the saffron party with 24 to 34 seats. In the early trends, AAP has failed to impress the hilly state as the survey predicts zero wins for the party. According to News24-Today's Chanakya exit poll results, Himachal Pradesh might witness a close contest between the BJP and Congress. Both parties have been projected to win 33 seats each in the Himachal Pradesh elections, showed News24-Today's Chanakya exit poll results. Exit Poll Results of MCD Elections 2022: AAP Landslide in Delhi Municipal Corporation Polls, BJP A Distant Second, Say Surveys.

News X-Jan Ki Baat predicted 32 to 40 seats for the BJP, while 27 to 34 seats for Congress. AAP is still on zero wins, the survey added. Republic TV P-MARQ, in their exit polls, said that the ruling party might cross the majority mark with 34 to 39 wards. Congress, a second with 28 to 33 seats. AAP is likely to win no seats in Himachal Vidhan Sabha Elections, the exit poll added. Exit Poll Results 2022 Live News Updates: Close Contest Between BJP and Congress in Himachal Pradesh, Says News24-Today's Chanakya Survey.

The polling was held for 68 constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh on November 12 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be taken up on December 8.

