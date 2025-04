New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside part of the Calcutta High Court judgement ordering a CBI probe into the West Bengal cabinet's decision to create supernumerary posts in state-run and aided schools.

The top court, however, made it clear the CBI probe as directed by the Calcutta High Court into other aspects related to the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in West Bengal's state-run and aided school would continue.

A "supernumerary post" refers to a temporary position created to accommodate an employee who is entitled to a regular post which is unavailable currently available.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, on April 3, invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers, terming the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

