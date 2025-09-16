New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to conduct local body elections in the State by January 31, 2026.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed the authorities in Maharashtra to complete the delimitation exercise in the State by October 10, this year.

Also Read | West Bengal: TMC MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi Accuses BJP of Conspiring to Topple Mamata Banerjee-Led State Government Through President's Rule.

The top court also took exception to the fact that despite its reasoned order issued on May 6 directing the State Election Commission to notify local body polls in Maharashtra within four weeks and to conduct elections within four months, the State Election Commission failed to act promptly in this regard.

The Court has now granted an extension to the State authorities by prescribing the aforesaid schedule for conducting the local polls in Maharashtra. It also clarified that this extension is a 'one-time concession' granted to the State authorities, and no further extension will be granted to the authorities in this regard.

Also Read | ‘A Moment of Inspiration, Kindness & Life Lessons’: Nagarjuna Reveals Special Advice That PM Narendra Modi Gave Him During Their 1st Meeting (Watch Video).

During the hearing, the Court questioned the counsels representing State authorities in Maharashtra whether the elections had been conducted in the State. The state's counsel responded that the process was still underway, with the delimitation exercise yet to be completed in some areas.

The Court was also informed that an interim application seeking an extension had been filed and the counsel highlighted that this was the first time that elections for a large number of municipal corporations were being held simultaneously.

However, the Court, expressing its displeasure, questioned why the extension should be granted. The counsel responded to the delay by citing logistical challenges, like the lack of sufficient EVM machines.

However, the Court, displeased with the States' reasoning, said that such challenges were known to the authorities even when the initial court order was passed.

The petitioners pushing for timely elections argued that the authorities were required to issue notifications within two weeks of the Court's order, but they didn't comply. They pointed out that in many cases, delimitation was still incomplete due to cited delays such as festivals, board exams, staff shortages, and lack of EVMs.

The Court thus directed that the pending delimitation must be completed by October 31, with no further extensions, and clarified that delimitation cannot be used as a reason to delay elections.

It further directed the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra to immediately deploy the required staff, including returning officers, to conduct polls.

The State Election Commission (SEC) must submit staff requirements to the Chief Secretary within two weeks, who, in coordination with other departments if needed, must provide the staff within four weeks, the court noted.

The list of officers to be deployed must also be shared with the SEC within that timeframe, it directed.

Regarding the shortage of EVMs, the SEC was directed to arrange for the necessary machines and file a compliance affidavit confirming their availability by November 30, 2025.

Previously, in May, the top court had noted that the local body elections in the State had not been held for several years due to the pendency of several issues that arose with regard to OBC reservations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)