New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Stressing the need for a compulsory training for every lawyer, the Supreme court on Friday said if judges attend National Judicial Academy for training why can't lawyers be trained.

A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal made these remarks while hearing the bail plea of Souvik Bhattacharya, son of Trinamool Congress leader Manik Bhattacharya.

The remark came when the court was apprised of the fact by the senior advocate Sidharth Luthra for Bhattacharya that despite the absence of a summoning order, a bail application was filed by one of the lawyers in the trial court.

The court commented that if judges can go to the National Judicial Academy, why not lawyers. The court also said that lawyers must have a certificate from a recognised law university; otherwise, they must not be permitted to practice.

The court also observed that there is a law academy for judges and asked why is it not for lawyers.

The court also noted that no action is being taken against erring lawyers by the Bar Council. The court stressed the need for proper education and compulsory training for every lawyer, including the senior advocates.

Senior Advocate Luthra said that it is a good suggestion and he will ask BCI chairman Mishra to develop such a practice.

Meanwhile, the top court while deffering the matter asked Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, to verify if there was any summoning order passed by the court.

Manik and Souvik Bhattacharya are facing probes in matter connecting to alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment in West Bengal. (ANI)

