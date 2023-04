New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Supreme Court is likely to hear on April 5 a batch of pleas on issues related to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), including objections raised to certain aspects of its draft constitution.

According to the list of business uploaded on the apex court website, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala will hear the petitions, including the one filed by the AIFF, on Wednesday.

Also Read | Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe Requests India's Help To Integrate IT in Country's Civil Service.

The pleas were mentioned for urgent hearing by senior advocate Rahul Mehra, who had filed a PIL on the issue in the Delhi High Court, on March 27.

"It will not be deleted (from the cause list) on the next date of hearing," the CJI-led bench had said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Likely To Be Held With 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Says AIADMK Leader K Palaniswami.

On February 9, the top court had said it must bring the curtain down on issues plaguing the AIFF, including those pertaining to approval of its draft constitution.

The bench had asked senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, assisting it as an amicus curiae (friend of the court), to have a meeting with the counsels of all stakeholders and find out key objections to the draft constitution of the AIFF.

The top court had also directed the termination of the mandate of a three-member committee of administrators appointed by it in May last year to manage the affairs of the AIFF.

It had modified its earlier orders to facilitate the revocation of the suspension which was imposed on the AIFF by international football federation FIFA and the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 in India.

On May 18 last year, the bench had appointed the panel headed by Justice (retired) Anil R Dave and had ousted the NCP leader Praful Patel-led management committee that had exceeded its tenure by over two-and-a-half years. The Dave-headed committee had former chief election commissioner S Y Qureshi and former Indian football team captain Bhaskar Ganguly as its members.

However, this came in the way of the holding of the Under-17 Women's World Cup 2022 as no elected AIFF body was at the helm.

On August 16 last year, FIFA had suspended India for "undue influence from third parties" and said the tournament "cannot currently be held in India as planned." The country, however, later hosted the FIFA event from October 11-30 last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)