New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Madras High Court's decision to quash a show-cause notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) against Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation.

The notice alleged environmental noncompliance in the foundation's construction in Coimbatore.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, held that the High Court's view is correct and that no coercive action shall be taken against the Isha Foundation's Yoga and Meditation Centre.

However, the court clarified that the foundation must seek permission from the competent authorities for any future expansions.

On December 14, 2022, the Madras High Court ruled that the facilities established by the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore should be categorized under 'education.'

Thus, it granted exemption to the foundation from seeking prior environmental clearance from the government for construction activities.

Consequently, it set aside a notice issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) questioning why prosecution should not be initiated over the construction of various buildings between 2006 and 2014.

This prompted the TNPCB to move the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's decision to quash the show cause notice against the foundation.

However, the Supreme Court today upheld the High Court's decision, ruling that it was correct. (ANI)

