Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Slamming the Haryana government, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said scams are pushing the state into bankruptcy and the state government is not able to meet its employees' salary obligations on time.

He said scams are not only coming out every day, but they are also so "massive" that the government is not able to keep them hidden from the people in the state.

"The liquor and registry scams are so big that despite the best efforts of the government, they could not suppress it. The government is trying to put the blame of the entire liquor scam on the officials while the Opposition demands that all the big people, who perpetrated the scams, should be exposed. In such a situation, it is necessary that an inquiry committee should be constituted, either under a sitting judge of the High Court, the CBI or a House Committee, which includes the MLAs of all the parties," Hooda said.

Referring to the registry scam, Hooda said many years of "illegal colonization" has been going on in the present government.

"During the lockdown, a scam has been reported in about 30,000 registries across 32 cities. Not only this, but there has also been a scam in the purchase of mustard and rice, that too during the lockdown," he further said.

As per Hooda, the debt on the state is "increasing", and the government is shutting down many welfare schemes. Emphasising on the salary issue, he said, "Dearness Allowance of employees has been cut and not it has become difficult to pay them. They earlier got their salaries by first of every month, now they get till the 20th."

The former CM reiterated that Haryana was at the first position in the country in every parameter of development during the Congress government but the BJP had pushed Haryana on top position in unemployment and crime.

"The current government has made the 'bring medal, get post policy' for sportspersons during our tenure as 'discrimination policy' and even Olympic medal winners are questioning why they are not being appointed," he said.

Players like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Manjit Chahal, Amit Panghal, Neeraj Chopra, and many more who brought the glory to India are still deprived of the post which has brought laurels to the nation at the international level, he added. (ANI)

