Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday became the first Union Territory in the country to launch the 'Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme' to provide veterinary services at doorsteps of farmers, an official spokesman said.

He said Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched 'A-HELP' (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme in the Union Territory.

Rupala, who presided over the launch ceremony, congratulated the UT administration and the people of J-K on the beginning of a new era in the animal husbandry and veterinary healthcare sector and becoming the first UT to launch Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme, the spokesman said.

The minister said the ‘A-HELP' programme and Mobile Veterinary Unit Scheme will increase accessibility of veterinary services at farmers' doorsteps.

He also assured full support from the ministry to the UT administration for development and growth of the fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy sector.

Rupala appealed to the farming community to avail the benefits of the schemes and programmes launched by the central government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming at improving the standard of living and their welfare of farmers.

He said the record number of tourists visiting the UT speaks volumes about the new and changed J-K and also expressed his affection towards the language, culture and the warm hospitality of the people.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Sinha expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the Union minister for implementing ‘A-HELP' programme and the launch of 50 state-of-the-art mobile veterinary units to provide veterinary health services at the doorsteps.

The new initiative will play a significant role in vaccination, breeding and livestock extension programmes, he said.

Now the veterinary hospital is just a call away. Dairy farmers can dial 1962 on phone and a mobile veterinary unit equipped with state-of-the-art veterinary diagnostic and treatment accessories, a qualified veterinarian, a para vet, will be at their doorstep, Sinha said.

Pointing out that women have played a crucial role in sustaining the household incomes by participating in the agricultural activities including livestock rearing, the Lt Governor said tangible interventions in livestock sector can guarantee increase in household income and women empowerment.

Although the livestock sector offers tremendous opportunities for women, till now the institutional support was lacking. This gap will be filled with the launch of A-HELP programme, he said.

It is our responsibility to fully support farmers in building a bright future for themselves and the society, Sinha said.

Noting that the agriculture and allied sector is full of self-confidence today and is marching forward on the path to progress, the Lt Governor said an apex committee has already laid down the road map and assured the farmers that no region in the country has developed such a model. He further sought participation of all stakeholders for the effective implementation of the recommendations of the apex committee on the ground.

Sinha said dedicated efforts of self-help groups and cooperatives are complemented by the government support to strengthen the entire value-chain from milk production, processing to marketing so that farmers can receive higher prices and improve their quality of life.

Prevention of lumpy skin disease is one of the major priorities of the administration, the LG said.

I am seeking report from the districts from time to time and directed the Animal Husbandry Department and deputy commissioners to take special measures for the prevention of the disease, Sinha said.

