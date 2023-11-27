Indore, Nov 27 (PTI) A man accused of bludgeoning to death his 75-year-old father and elder sister in Indore in Madhya Pradesh earlier this month was held from Goa, a police official said on Monday.

The blood-soaked bodies of retired banker Kamalkishore Dhamande and his 53-year-old daughter Rama were found in a house under Sanyogitaganj police station limits on November 8, Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh said.

Also Read | Tech Jobs in India: Global Cryptocurrency Platform Coinbase To Expand Its Employee Base in India, Despite Halting Its Services Earlier in Country, Says Report.

"The man's son (43) was missing and we had announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to his arrest. On the basis of technical tracking, we have held him from north Goa and are bringing him here," he said.

The ACP said the accused is suffering from schizophrenia and had been sent to a rehabilitation centre four times, but he had stopped taking medicines after claiming he was healthy.

Also Read | Child Trafficking Racket Busted by Bengaluru Police, Four Including Three Women Arrested, 20-Day-Old Baby Rescued.

The probe has revealed the accused got angry after he was told by his father and sister to have his medicines and hit them repeatedly on the head with a pestle, the official informed.

After killing them, he took the bodies to another room and stayed in the house all through the day, the official said.

He locked the house and fled after a foul odour started emanating from the bodies, the ACP said.

Probe into the double murder is underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)