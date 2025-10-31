Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): School children in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad created a huge portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated nationwide to mark the birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India', on Friday.

In addition, the Nagar Nigam of Moradabad also flagged off a 'Run for Unity' to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. A large number of people, including children, participated in the run to spread the message of unity and integrity.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti at the Statue of Unity in Nadiad, Gujarat, on Friday. PM Modi remembered the great leader with folded hands and offered sincere homage to Sardar Patel.

He also participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at the Statue of Unity. The parade was led by women personnel under the leadership of the Prime Minister, while the oath-taking ceremony was led by IPS officer Simran Bhardwaj of the Gujarat cadre.

PM Modi, accompanied by thousands of participants, took the oath on the 150th Jayanti of Sardar Patel.

"I solemnly swear that I will dedicate myself to the preservation of the unity, integrity, and security of the nation. I will also make every effort to spread this message among my countrymen. I take this oath in the spirit of my country's unity, which was made possible by the foresight and hard work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also resolve to do my part to ensure the internal security of my country," he recited.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India," he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states into the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during one of its most challenging times. (ANI)

