Gujarat [India], April 28 (ANI): While virtually addressing about four lakh members of the state's school management committee, Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, on Monday, expressed his commitment to building a developed Gujarat by further improving the level of education through the participation of teachers and the vigilance of school management committees.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that in this 21st century of knowledge and education, the participation of the School Management Committee is essential for value-based education that brings children step by step with the world.

In this context, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on education, health and safety and has extended facilities to the smallest villages and the scope of education has increased. Then the more active the SMC is, the wider the benefits will be in the education of village schools.

The Chief Minister had undertaken the first innovative initiative of video conference dialogue from Gandhinagar with about four and a half lakh members of the School Management Committees of government, primary and secondary schools across the state. State Education Minister Kuber Dindor and State Minister Praful Panseria also participated in this video dialogue.

The CM added that the state government has adopted the dimensions of the modern education system. Not only this, teachers now also take care of the smallest matters related to the studies of the children, including their school attendance. In such a situation, the SMC should also actively join them and further improve the education level of the schools and children in their villages.

He further said that the members of the SMC are expected to hold regular meetings and give their suggestions after comprehensively evaluating the school facilities, children's attendance, studies and other matters.

Patel said that education is the mainstay of development. Then, to realize the goal of development of all, given by the Prime Minister, we must teach children and build a developed Gujarat for a developed India together.

The Chief Minister requested the members of SMC, teachers and leaders to educate children from the primary education level in the nine resolutions given by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for a developed India, especially the Catch the Rain campaign, Ek Pad Mein Ke Naam, Exercise for Health-Sanitation and Healthy Disease-Free Life and Natural Farming.

In this video dialogue, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel symbolically interacted with the members of the Management Committees of the rural schools of Jamnagar, Banaskantha, Dahod, Mahisagar and Navsari.

Education Minister Dindor said on this occasion that School Management Committees have been formed in the schools of the state since 2009 under the RTE Act. The future citizens of a self-reliant India are being formed in schools through the shared responsibility of SMC members and teachers through nation building through personality development.

Dindor also highlighted the role of SMC in the enrolment of children in schools, care for disabled children, implementation of various schemes.

State Minister Panseria appreciated the smooth coordination between the government and SMC in school education under the vision of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

He said that our direction is to build the character of children by focusing on harmony with value-based education. Panseria praised the efforts of SMC and teachers in setting up kitchen gardens in village schools, efforts to eradicate malnutrition and the care taken by SMC and teachers in delivering scheme benefits to the people.

Principal Secretary to Education Department, Mukesh Kumar; Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh, Director of Primary Education, Joshi and senior officers of the Education Department and members of SMCs up to the village level of the state participated in this video conference dialogue. (ANI)

