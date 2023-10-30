New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by AAP MLA Abdul Rahman and his wife against their conviction in a case of assaulting a government school principal in 2009.

A magisterial court had held the politician and his wife guilty in April this year. It had, however, released them on probation on the condition of maintaining peace and good behaviour, and refraining from any criminal activity.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel also dismissed an appeal by the victim, who had approached the court seeking enhancement of the punishment.

"The present appeal filed by appellants against the judgment dated April 29, 2023 and the order on sentence dated June 7, 2023 passed by ACMM (Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate), Rouse Avenue District Court, New Delhi whereby the appellants were convicted and given the benefit of probation and released on probation has been dismissed," the judge said.

A government school principal was assaulted and criminally intimidated by the convicts in 2009.

