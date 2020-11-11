Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) A school principal was arrested on Wednesday while taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused, Dharmendra Kumar Jain (55), posted at Tilwasni Jawahar Navoday Vidhyalaya had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 to pass bills of CCTV camera installation at the school and was caught taking Rs 10,000 as bribe, ACB DGP BL Soni said.

Also Read | Bihar Exit Polls Proved Wrong, Axis-My India Apologises for Inaccurate Election Result Predictions.

He said Rs 7.18 lakh cash and documents of various properties have been recovered from his residence and other locations.

Jain has been booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Not to Hold Class 10th, 12th Prelims; Students to Directly Appear For 2021 Board Exams: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)