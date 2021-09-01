Leh, Aug 31 (PTI) The administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced reopening of all schools for classes 6 to 8 from September 6, officials said.

A notification in this connection was issued by Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Leh Shrikant Suse.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Mysterious Viral Fever: BJP MLA Manish Asija Says Death Toll Now 44 in Firozabad; DM Orders Closure of Schools.

As per the notification, all government and private schools from classes 6 to 8 in Leh district will reopen from September 6.

All schools have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOP and Covid-appropriate behaviour, the DC said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 1,200-Year-Old Stone Idol of Goddess Durga Recovered in Budgam.

The reopening of schools for the rest of the classes will be reviewed separately, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)