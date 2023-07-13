New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) All government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 16 in view of the rising Yamuna water levels, Directorate of Education (DoE) officials said on Thursday.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the closure of schools after a special meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority that was chaired by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday.

Also Read | Kerala: NIA Court Sentences Three to Life Imprisonment in Professor Palm-Chopping Case.

"In view of the directions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on account to the rising waters of the river Yamuna, all government and private schools under the Directorate of Education shall remain closed up to 16.07.2023 (Sunday) for all purposes," a circular from the DoE said.

The torrential Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.48 metres Thursday morning, inundating nearby streets and public and private infrastructure, and causing immense hardships to people living in close proximity to the river.

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: Seven-Year-Old Girl Killed, Father, Brother Injured in Car-Scooty Collision in Sector 22.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)