Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) Schools in Aizawl district remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday as incessant rain lashed Mizoram triggering landslides in different parts of the state, officials said.

The hilly state has been experiencing incessant rain since Wednesday.

"Due to heavy inundation of rainfall in the past several hours in Aizawl district, all schools within Aizawl district have been instructed to declare holiday on Friday," according to a notification issued by Aizawl deputy commissioner and district disaster management authority chairman Lalhriatpuia.

Lawngtlai district received 112.50 mm of rainfall followed by Serchhip 70 mm, Kolasib (63.70 mm) Aizawl (63.60 mm).

Officials of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said that landslides occurred in Aizawl region and other parts of the state blocking highways in a few places. No casualty has been reported in such incidents, they said.

They said that an Assam-type building was swept away by a landslide at Mauchar village in Aizawl district near the state border with Assam and Manipur on early Friday. However, there was no casualty in the incident, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IDM) had forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds from May 29 to June 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)