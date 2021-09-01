Chandigarh, Sep 1 (PTI) Schools reopened in Haryana for classes 4 and 5 on Wednesday, and students who had written permission from parents were allowed to attend, officials said here.

The state had allowed reopening of schools for classes 9 to 12 over a month ago. Students of classes 6 to 8 were allowed to return to schools later as COVID-19 cases continued to fall.

However, it has not been made mandatory for students to come to schools as online classes are also continuing, the officials said.

As per guidelines issued last month, only one student is allowed to sit on a desk, and sharing of food or stationery items is prohibited.

A gap of at least six feet has to be maintained between two students, and thermal scanning and hand sanitisation is to be done at the entrance.

Masks have to be worn, and provisions made to provide one if a student is found not wearing a face cover, the guidelines stated.

