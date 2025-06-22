New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Business owners in Delhi have welcomed the abolishment of the need for a Delhi Police licence for commercial establishments, and called it a major relief from red tape, an industry body official said on Sunday.

Brijesh Goyal, the Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the move will ease the compliance burden on traders, who were already required to obtain clearances from multiple departments such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Fire Department, GST, and Excise.

"There was no need for a separate police licence. Traders were not comfortable with this additional layer of regulation, which often led to delays and complications," Goyal said.

The decision comes after a recent meeting between CTI and Delhi Industry Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, where hotel and guest house operators appealed for the removal of police licence from needed permissions.

Goyal said Sirsa assured traders he supported the demand and would take it up with the authorities.

On Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena issued an order withdrawing the licence requirement under the Delhi Police Act, 1978.

The order applies to seven categories: swimming pools, hotels, motels, guest houses, eating houses, discotheques, video game parlours, amusement parks, and auditoriums.

Goyal said the industry players plan to meet Sirsa next week to thank him for his support.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also hailed the order.

