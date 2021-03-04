Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] March 4 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between the Indian and foreign cadets undergoing pre-commission training at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, sources told ANI.

According to the IMA sources, the case is being probed and followed-up as per regulations governing the Academy.

