New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation, under its ease of doing business initiative, has launched a portal to provide permission for film shooting at different locations in its area, the civic body said in a statement.

The municipal corporation has developed a portal for smooth facilitation of the entire process of granting approval, and applicants will have to apply through the SDMC's official website, it said.

The statement said that after submitting relevant documents and paying the permission fee, approval of film shooting will be given by the directorate of press and information (P&I) in a period of three days.

Under ease of doing business, a "single-window" policy for online approval of film shooting is also being developed for various agencies of Delhi, and the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been appointed the nodal agency, it said.

The SDMC in July had formulated a policy for allowing shooting films under its jurisdiction.

Under the policy, filmmakers will have to seek permission for shooting and will also have to pay a fee of Rs 75,000 for shooting in parks, heritage buildings, office complexes, malls or markets falling under the SDMC's jurisdiction, officials said.

They will also have to deposit a security amount of Rs 25,000.

Prior to this there was no policy of the SDMC regarding film shooting. However, the New Delhi Municipal Council charges a fee from filmmakers for shooting in its area.

SDMC Additional Commissioner A A Tazir, Additional Commissioner SDMC and Director (P&I) SDMC Sanjay Sahai on Wednesday convened a meeting with film and line producers and shared details related to the newly drafted policy.

The officials also sought suggestions and feedback from the producers who attended the meeting.

They said that the policy that will boost the revenues of cash-strapped civic body.

