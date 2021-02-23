New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has set the ball rolling to establish 20 Wi-Fi hotspots in each of the 104 wards under the civic body that will be offered at rates cheaper than those provided by private companies, officials said on Tuesday.

Standing Committee Chairman of the SDMC Rajdutt Gahlot said that this facility will be under the PM Wani Scheme.

"The SDMC will set up 20 WiFi hotspots in each ward. The Standing Committee had recently approved a proposal in this regard," he said.

The SDMC has a total of 104 wards.

Gahlot said these hotspots will be set up at small shops and general stores.

"Local area councillors will provide proposal regarding shops in their respective wards. Shopkeepers will look after running or functioning of these hotspots," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

He said people would be able to use WiFi, for a period, ranging between 10-60 minutes, by paying a one-time charge or a monthly charge, adding, the facility will be cheaper than WiFi facilities offered by private companies.

Gahlot said under the PM Waani Scheme, connection will be provided by the SDMC and shopkeepers will have to buy routers from sellers authorised by the civic agency.

He said with the scheme, people living in unauthorised colonies will be able to avail Internet facilities at lower rates. The move will also provide job opportunity to the people living in such areas, Gahlot said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)